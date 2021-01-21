Flames rip through Swansea home, causing extensive damage

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a Swansea home Thursday afternoon, according to Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hajder.

Firefighters rushed to the Picard Court home just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, flames were shooting from the garage.

Hajder said a vehicle inside the garage also caught fire, as well as two others that were parked outside the garage.

The fire spread into the home through the attic, where it caused extensive smoke damage.

Hajder said neighbors alerted the residents to the fire and helped them escape. No one was injured.

While the cause remains under investigation, Hajder said it appears to be accidental.