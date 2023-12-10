FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Multiple crews responded to a fire in Fall River on Sunday evening.

Fall River District Chief Jeffrey Bacon tells 12 News crews received a call around 6 o’clock of a structure fire.

Chief Bacon said when he arrived to the scene, he observed a garage engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to surrounding structures, including two homes and an additional garage.

Due to this fire, 12 people from two residences will be displaced.

A bystander who went into the building to make sure everyone had exited was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also faced minor injuries.