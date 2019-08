TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Flames ripped through a Taunton home Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at a home on Harrison Street.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

#BREAKING: Crews in #Taunton are fighting a massive house fire on Harrison Street. Flames are shooting out of the windows and the roof. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/E3RGSHdoue — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) August 14, 2019

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.