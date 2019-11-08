Flames destroy high-end summer home on Dartmouth coast

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A high-end summer home on Salters Point has been deemed a total loss after it was destroyed by a massive fire Thursday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched to Naushon Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Acting Dartmouth Fire Chief Jake Bettencourt said flames were already engulfing the home when crews arrived.

“The fire was massive, it was really rolling,” Bettencourt said.

The fire spread to an adjacent home, but appeared to have been spared any significant damage. The chief said at one point a third home was also in danger of catching fire.

Crews worked for an hour to get the flames under control. Overhaul of the scene continued Friday morning with the Naushon Avenue still blocked off to traffic.

Last night #Dartmouth crews were faced with a massive fire in Salter's Point.



Bettencourt said no one was inside any of the homes since they are seasonal occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.