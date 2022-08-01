NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) — A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after it was struck by a fishing boat early Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which departed from Boston, was struck around 2:30 a.m. about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.

There was minimal damage to the cruise ship and was cleared by the Coast Guard to continue its seven-day voyage, as planned.

The fishing boat, known as “Gabby G,” was damaged but was brought back to New Bedford where it has been safely docked.

One person on the Gabby G suffered a laceration and is expected to be OK. No passengers on the cruise ship were injured.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the collision.