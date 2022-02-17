BOSTON (AP) — Fifteen retired and active-duty firefighters from Massachusetts say in a federal lawsuit filed against two dozen companies that so-called “forever chemicals” in their gear and in firefighting foam manufactured by the businesses contributed to their cancer diagnoses.

The firefighters from the Worcester, Norwood, Brockton, Fall River and Boston departments allege in the suit filed Tuesday that the class of chemicals known as PFAS were a “substantial factor” in their cancers.

The firefighters, and the wife of one, are seeking unspecified monetary damages for, among other things, negligence and unfair or deceptive practices.

No attorneys were listed for the defendant companies.