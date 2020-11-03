Firefighters knock down ‘suspicious’ brush fires along I-195

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for several “suspicious” brush fires along I-195.
The Massachusetts State Police posted on Twitter Tuesday that fire departments in New Bedford, Dartmouth and Westport worked to extinguish the fires, which were discovered 100 to 300 yards off the roadway.
As a result of the fires, the right lane of Exit 13 on Route 140 is closed at this time.
Anyone with information on who may have set the fires is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 820-2300. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Dartmouth Police Department’s Tip411 system.