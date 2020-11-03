Firefighters knock down ‘suspicious’ brush fires along I-195

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for several “suspicious” brush fires along I-195.

The Massachusetts State Police posted on Twitter Tuesday that fire departments in New Bedford, Dartmouth and Westport worked to extinguish the fires, which were discovered 100 to 300 yards off the roadway.

Troopers and our Air Wing have been assisting Fire Departments in New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Westport as they battle several suspicious brush fires along Route 195 east and west. The right lane at Exit 13 (Rt 140) is closed. Fires are 100-300 yards off road. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 3, 2020

As a result of the fires, the right lane of Exit 13 on Route 140 is closed at this time.

Anyone with information on who may have set the fires is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 820-2300. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Dartmouth Police Department’s Tip411 system.