Firefighters knock down flames at multi-family Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The residents of a multi-family home in Attleboro were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out Monday night.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Video submitted to 12 News by Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 showed flames shooting out of the roof of 40 Orange St.

Firefighters appeared to be focused on the second floor of the home. They appeared to have the fire extinguished but remained at the scene as of 10 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time whether there were any injuries, and no word so far on a possible cause.

12 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for the latest information.

