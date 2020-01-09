Firefighters from around region expected to attend funeral for Somerset fire chief

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters from Somerset and around the region will gather Thursday to remember Fire Chief Scott Jepson.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. He will then be buried at Nathan Slade Cemetery.

Jepson, 54, died last Thursday after he was found in his home suffering from a traumatic injury. He leaves behind a wife and son.

Jepson began his 27-year career with the Somerset Fire Department in 1992 when he was hired as a firefighter and paramedic. He was promoted twice during his tenure: first to lieutenant in 2004 then to chief in 2008.

Last night, hundreds of firefighters, residents and family members lined up for hours at the Hathaway Family Funeral Home to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, the department is collecting donations for a memorial fund. Donations in Jepson’s memory can be made to the Somerset Federal Credit Union c/o Chief Scott Jepson Memorial Fund at 740 County Street, Somerset, MA 02726.