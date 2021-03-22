Firefighters find 60 cats during New Bedford house fire; less than half survive

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — When firefighters responded to a New Bedford home, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Krueger said they never expected to find five dozen cats living there.

Krueger said they were called to the home, located on County Street, for reports of a fire Sunday morning. In total, he said they found 60 cats inside the multi-family home.

Raquel Branco, who lives nearby, said she watched from her front steps as firefighters rushed to rescue not only the cats, but the three residents that lived there.

“We opened the window and we could feel the heat come in,” Branco recalled. “There was just like EMTs pulling two cats out at a time.”

Krueger said all three residents were transported to Rhode Island Hospital in serious condition. Two have since been released, and all are expected to be OK.

In terms of the cats, firefighters were only able to rescue 26 of them. The other 34, he said, didn’t make it out alive.

New Bedford Animal Control tells 12 News that, after overwhelming the nearest animal hospital, the remaining cats were sent to another facility. As of Monday, all of the cats are still receiving treatment and are doing well.

Branco tells 12 News she had no idea there were dozens of cats living inside the home.

“We thought there was maybe 15 or 20, and then when they said 60, we were completely shocked,” Branco said. “We had no idea.”

Krueger said in his 28 years of service, he’s never responded to call like this.

“You have to do two things,” he said. “You’ve got fire attack and you’ve got a rescue going on at the same time. You know you can’t rescue the people without putting out the fire, so hats off to the first arriving companies, it was a pretty intensive operation, so I’m proud of them.”

Kreuger said the home is now uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear at this time where the cats will be going after they’re released from the hospital.