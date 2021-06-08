Firefighters battle heat as well as flames at vacant Seekonk home

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews were faced with unseasonably hot temperatures Tuesday as they worked to knock down flames at a vacant home in Seekonk.

Firefighters responding to Pond Street around 7:15 a.m. found heavy fire on the first floor that had spread to the attic, according to Seekonk Fire Chief David Rave.

Rave said they made an exterior attack since the home had long been empty and previously caught fire last year. They were able to extinguish the flames in about 45 minutes.

With Southern New England in the midst of what could be its first heat wave of the year, the weight of firefighters’ uniforms and equipment adds an extra level of difficulty to their work.

“Adds about 35 to 40 pounds to you with equipment, dragging hose lines and climbing ladders and using saws,” Rave said.

Crews from Rehoboth, Swansea, Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Pawtucket responded to help knock down the fire. Rave said having the extra hands on deck made all the difference.

“Mutual aid was key in putting this fire out,” he explained. “You can only let the guys work for about 20 minutes or so in these conditions before they need to get relieved and hydrated and rest.”

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration due to the heat, according to Rave.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.