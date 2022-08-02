FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two juveniles are facing several charges after shooting a Fall River firefighter with a BB gun Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fall River Deputy Police Chief Barden Castro tells 12 News that the firefighter was shot while officers were investigating an unrelated shooting near Third and Wade streets.

The deputy police chief said the firefighter was on Fourth Street when he was suddenly hit and injured by a BB pellet.

The firefighter was transported from the scene to St. Anne’s Hospital to have the BB pellet removed from his arm, according to Castro.

Two bystanders were also hit by BB pellets, Castro said, including one person walking down the street and another who was sitting on a nearby porch.

Castro said at least one vehicle was also hit and damaged by a BB pellet.

Officers investigating the shooting were able to trace the BB pellets back to a second-floor apartment on Second Street, according to the deputy police chief.

Castro said officers found two boys inside the apartment along with a BB rifle.

Both juveniles are scheduled to appear in Fall River Juvenile Court on several charges.