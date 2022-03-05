REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Am early morning fire is under investigation in Rehoboth.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to the Elite Skin Rejuvenation Day Spa on Barney Ave. for a fire alarm called in by a central monitoring company.

Before they arrived on scene, a patrol officer from the Rehoboth Police Department arrived on scene and saw fire and smoke through the windows of the building.

When crews entered the building, they found fire on the first floor.

The fire was contained to a sauna room, but there was smoke damage through out the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it appears to be electrical at this time.