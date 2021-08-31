Fire that destroyed yacht in New Bedford marina under investigation

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are working to determine what caused an 82-foot yacht in Pope’s Island Marina to go up in flames.

Smoke could be seen for miles Monday evening as flames tore through the vessel. By daybreak Tuesday, all that remained was the boat’s foam-covered, partially sunken frame.

Hans Doherty, who watched as firefighters scrambled to contain the flames and secure the vessel, tells 12 News he’s still trying to process what happened.

“I thought they would have it knocked down in a New York minute,” Doherty said. “It just kept growing and growing.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, however, Fairhaven Fire Marshal Timothy Cox believes it’s likely electrical, based on his experience investigating similar boat fires over the years.

“The problem was it was burning from the inside out,” Cox explained. “Once it starts burning in the wall, with the fiberglass and insulation, it’s hard to get at it.”

New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the vessel contained 500 gallons of fuel, which made fighting the flames difficult. The flames reignited multiple times, sometimes faster than firefighters could knock them down.

Kruger said the yacht has been deemed a “multi-million dollar” loss.

The yacht’s owner, according to Cox, was well-known in both Fairhaven and New Bedford.

“He loved this boat,” Cox said.

12 News spoke with the owner’s secretary Tuesday, who said while the family is devastated by the loss, they’re thankful no one was hurt.

She also said the boat was insured and they’re in the process of figuring out the next steps.

In the meantime, Cox said their focus has shifted to minimizing the environmental impact by cleaning up the fuel, foam and debris.

The boat’s remains will also have to be removed from the water before an official investigation can begin.