NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke coming from a an apartment building in New Bedford.

The fire broke out in a multi-family home on Acushnet Avenue.

A portion of the roof just collapsed. Huge bang. Flames are coming out of the top floor and roof. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8rondiDBPT — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 28, 2023

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

12 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates as soon as they’re available.