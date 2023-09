FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke pouring from a Fall River building.

The fire broke out inside a building on Brightman Street Tuesday evening. The building, which appears to be vacant, has sustained significant damage.

#NOW: Flames and smoke continue to pour out of this building on Brightman Street in Fall River. We’re nearing two hours since this fire first started.



Firefighters are dousing it in water from above and below. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vIqWn83UR2 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 19, 2023

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.