Fire officials: Cause of deadly New Bedford fire likely electrical

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Because of the damage to wiring and electronic appliances, New Bedford fire officials said the exact cause of Saturday’s deadly fire in the city will remain officially undetermined.

However, a joint news release from the fire chief, police chief, and fire marshal said the fire at 143 Myrtle Street “appears to have been an electrical event in the kitchen.”

Robert Seamans, 88, was pulled from the second floor of the building Saturday and later died at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Officials said the fire started at the kitchen countertop level, where there was a toaster, can opener and a coffee maker. In addition, they said there was a three-way plug adapter in one outlet and a microwave oven plugged into an extension cord.

“It was impossible to determine which, if any, of the appliances were actually plugged in, or in use, at the time of the fire,” the release said.

Officials said electrical is one of the leading causes of deadly fires in Massachusetts. Here are some safety reminders from Mass.gov to protect your home and family from electrical fires.

