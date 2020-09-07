Fire inside former New Bedford fire station considered suspicious

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials have deemed the cause of a fire that broke out inside a former New Bedford fire station Monday afternoon suspicious, according to New Bedford District Chief James Fortin.

Fortin said they received a report of flames and heavy smoke pouring from the second floor of Station 10 on Purchase Street.

He said the fire was brought under control quickly. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but remained on duty.

Fortin said Station 10 has been privately owned for over 20 years. He said there have been issues with break-ins there in the past and there had been a fire inside the building a couple of weeks ago that they believe was also intentionally set.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.