ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after battling a house fire overnight in Attleboro.

Crews responding to the home on South Main Street around 3 a.m. found a person waving for help from a second-floor window.

They were able to safely get that person down using a ladder.

Crews say the blaze started in the basement but don’t know what sparked it.

The fire remains under investigation.