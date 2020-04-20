Fire heavily damages home in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The back half of a home was reduced to cinders and ash after flames engulfed the structure Sunday evening.

Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said firefighters responded to a call for a structure fire on Winthrop Street just before 6 p.m.

A second alarm was quickly called when crews found heavy flames in the rear of the home.

“They knocked it down pretty good considering the amount of fire they had on arrival.” Bradshaw added that “whenever you get a fire like this, wind driven fire, it’s gonna spread quicker.”

Taunton FD knock down a fire on the corner of Highland Terrace and Route 44. The building is still smoldering but crew are here maintaining it. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RQHoKkQpqw — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) April 19, 2020

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no firefighters were injured battling the fire.

Bradshaw doesn’t expect anyone to live in the home again for quite a while; the significant damage very visible from the street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.