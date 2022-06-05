FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A three-alarm fire in Fall River Sunday night sent six people to the hospital, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to Alden Street just after 9 a.m. for a report of a fire with a person trapped on the second floor. When crews arrived everyone had made it out of the building on their own.

The fire was out when 12 News got to the scene but firefighters were still seen actively overhauling the building.

“It started on the first floor and made its way up to the third floor in the walls. Like I said, when we first showed up there were heavy flames coming from the first floor, we knocked that down pretty quick, but then the fire had gotten into the walls so we chased it for the remainder of the night,” Dist. Chief Sean Flannery said.

Four residents were taken to the hospital, one of which is in critical condition. Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.