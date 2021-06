NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after several cars were heavily damaged in an early morning fire in New Bedford.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Glennon Street, which runs between Route 18 and Acushnet Avenue.

At least two vehicles were seen badly burned, which were parked along the street.

No word on any injuries at this time or what may have started the fire.