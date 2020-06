NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a massive blaze overnight at a North Attleboro home.

Crews responded to the two-level home on North Washington Street, near Division Street, around 3:30 a.m. to find flames shooting out of the home and through the roof.

The fire was out shortly after 5 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., there was no word from firefighters on anyone injured or what could have sparked the blaze.