Fire destroys garage, damages home in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A fast moving fire destroyed a garage and damaged an attached home Sunday night in Swansea.

Fire Chief Eric Hajder said flames broke out in the home on Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. He said the family was home at the time, but everyone made it out safely.

The fire caused the roof of the garage to collapse and spread quickly to the home and attic space before crews could put it out.

Hajder said there is extensive damage to the home and family will have to stay elsewhere.

Neighbor Rolland Sheriff sent me this photo. He tells me the garage was a "ball of fire." Swansea Chief says the fire spread to the inside of the home and attic @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Yijm4jNjAB — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 20, 2020

The fire chief said cold temperatures and the quick moving flames made their work even more difficult.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.