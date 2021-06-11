Fire destroys Dartmouth home

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Dartmouth have gotten a house fire under control, but not before it caused significant damage.

Crews responded to Reed Road around 11 a.m. and it took them about an hour to put out the flames, according to Chief Richard Arruda.

The roadway was closed between I-195 and State Road during that time.

Arruda said that while the house was destroyed, the 16 people living there made it out safely, along with several animals.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.