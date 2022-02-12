REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Rehoboth are investigating a fire that destroyed a building on Saturday.

According to a social media post by the Rehoboth Fire Department, they were called to the fire on Park Street early this morning.

When they arrived on scene, heavy fire could be seen coming from the building.

When a 12 News crew arrived, they building had been completely gutted by the fire.

Right now, there is no word on if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

Photo Courtesy: Dartmouth Fire Department

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.