ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro home went up in flames Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out inside the Thatcher Street home around 7 p.m.

The house, which is set far back from the road, sustained significant damage.

Firefighters on scene tell 12 News everyone inside made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.