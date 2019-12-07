Fire damages home in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Westport were called to a house fire that happened late Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Westport Fire Department respond to a report of a fire at 365 Narrow Ave.

When the first crew arrived, and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes and firefighters were on scene for approximately 2 hours.

Mutual aid was called in from Tiverton and Little Compton Fire Departments.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 loss of building and contents. The cause is still under investigation.