FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Fall River home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Marchand Street just after 3 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home.

District Chief Matt Johnson said two residents were inside at the time and firefighters helped both get out of the home.

One of the residents was taken to the hospital, according to Johnson, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Johnson said they believe it started on the first floor.