FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a home that was under construction.

Crews responded to Adams Street around 2 a.m. Friday and found heavy flames pouring out of the roof.

The fire took two hours to get under control.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the estimated damage costs more than $150,000.

No other buildings were severely damaged, but an adjacent building may have been exposed to heat.