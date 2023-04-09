NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire on Blackmer St. in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon.

New Bedford District Fire Chief, James Fortin, said his crews arrived on scene around 4:00 p.m. after several people reported seeing smoke in the area.

“On arrival we had heavy fire in the rear of the building, working its way up to the roof line. The initial crews deployed some hose lines-they knocked it down from the outside,” said Fortin. “Unfortunately it did make its way inside the structure–the other crews managed to stop it in place in the rear of the building–before it got into the rood structure its self– which is a great stop on their part.”

Fortin said that a family of five was inside at the building at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely; the Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance to the family, according to Fortin.

No firefighters were injured in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.