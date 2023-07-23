NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews responded to fire on Cedar St. in New Bedford Sunday afternoon.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said his team responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He said when crews got there, a well-involved fire was already burning on the second floor of a three-family dwelling and the flames were heading toward the attic.

Kruger said crews were able to knock down “a majority” of the fire during their first hour on scene.

“They did a great job getting a handle on it,” said Kruger.

Crews transported four firefighters to the hospital, three of them due to heat exhaustion, and the other with an “apparent injury,” according to Kruger.

“Obviously it’s warm today, so I was trying to shuffle through firefighters…and have a rapid intervention team available,” said Kruger.

A paramedic was also taken to the hospital after going into the building to look for a missing tenant, Kruger said.

According to Kruger, at least five people were displaced, four adults and one child.