Fire breaks out inside Fall River triple-decker

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire to break out inside of a Fall River triple-decker Friday night.

The fire appears to have started on the third floor of the multi-family home, located at the intersection of Hamlet and Whipple Streets.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw one a ladder from one of the fire trucks extending up to a third-story window. There is also significant damage along the siding, mostly on the third floor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is provided.

