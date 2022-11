FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews rushed to the scene of a fire inside a Fall River shopping plaza Monday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the Newton Street building, which appears to house a Subway, hardware store and urgent care clinic.

#NOW Crews are battling a fire in a shopping plaza in #FallRiver. This is right off William S Canning Boulevard. Scene is very active, firefighters attacking the blaze from multiple angles.



Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/jZ8LFhliqw @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KLf4Ycb9jw — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) November 15, 2022

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.