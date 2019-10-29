Fire breaks out at three-family home in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a three-family home in Fall River early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Whipple Street.

According to Fall River Fire District Chief Jeffrey Bacon, the home’s ceilings inside the home made it difficult to battle the fire.

“There was a lot of void spaces in the wall,” said Bacon. “It’s an old house and had 10-foot ceilings and they dropped down to 8-foot ceilings at some points so there was a huge void space above the ceilings that the fire was able to get into.”

Chief Bacon said there was water and smoke damage in the home.

The Red Cross was called in to assist families affected by the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.