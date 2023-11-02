NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A multi-family home in New Bedford caught fire on Thursday, sending two people to the hospital and displacing all of its residents.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the call came in around 4 p.m. and crews arrived on Welcome Street to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the third floor of the home.

The roof and front porches collapsed, but fortunately, no firefighters were hurt, according to Kruger.

Two residents were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries. No word on their conditions.

Kruger said the home had working smoke alarms, stressing the importance of changing out the batteries every six months and making sure they’re working properly.

“This could have been devastating. Luckily, nobody was badly injured,” Mayor Jon Mitchell added at the scene.

The American Red Cross responded to help the eight children and one child who are without a home for the time being.

Kruger said the flames threatened to spread to a nearby neighboring home, but firefighters were able to keep that from happening. The siding did sustain some heat damage, however.

Active fire scene off Welcome St. in New Bedford. Water pouring out of the home as firefighters tackle the flames. We will have a live report with what we know @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Y7r4wCvkNE — Alex Torres-Perez (@alextpnews) November 2, 2023

Fire can be seen ripping through the back of this home. pic.twitter.com/MbAaWsodtV — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) November 2, 2023