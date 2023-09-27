FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds of employees at a Fall River seafood wholesaler were forced from the building Wednesday afternoon due to an oven fire, 12 News has learned.

Firefighters rushed to Raw Seafoods, Inc. on Currant Road following reports of a fire that had spread to a nearby stack pipe.

St. Martin said several workers kept the flames at bay with fire extinguishers prior to evacuating. 12 News spotted workers congregated outside the building still wearing their hard hats, rubber boots and long coats.

Firefighters knocked the flames down quickly, according to St. Martin, and no one was injured. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.