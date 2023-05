FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to knock down a fire that broke out inside a Fall River restaurant Tuesday evening.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the Marisqueira Azores Restaurant on South Main Street.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

#BREAKING: Fire at Marisqueira Azores Restaurant on South Main Street in Fall River



We spotted the flames while driving by and the fire department arrived a few minutes later. Firefighters just made entry and are searching for anyone inside. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QO3mTikZHZ — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) May 30, 2023