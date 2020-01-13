1 firefighter hurt as crews knock down fire at Fall River mill building

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters have extinguished flames that broke out at a Fall River mill building early Monday morning.

The fire occurred shortly after midnight at the Stafford Mill in the area of County and Rocliffe Streets.

Mutual aid was called to help with the battle and crews were able to knock down the flames around 4 a.m. However, they remained on scene well into the morning putting out hot spots.

UPDATE: Fall River Fire Chief and Mayor Paul Coogan just finished talking with the media. Chief says there was a partial roof collapse at Stafford Mill and crews are still working to put out hot spots. @wpri12 #wpri pic.twitter.com/75tthLYAhz — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) January 13, 2020

Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch said there was a partial roof collapse at the mill. He says one firefighter was taken to the hospital after injuring his ankle climbing the stairs inside the mill.

The incident commander, who is the acting district fire chief, was the first one on scene and described to Lynch that the whole corner of the building was solid flames from the ground floor all the way up to the fifth floor.

“There were flames shooting out of three windows, heavy flames, so we were fortunate we were able to get some ladder trucks over there and get some engine companies there and they were able to knock it down and contain it,” Lynch said.

Mayor Paul Coogan says this was the best situation for a mill fire in Fall River.

“If you’ve ever seen a big mill fire in Fall River, they are not like this,” Coogan said. “This was contained in one corner of the roof of the building they did not a good job, but a great job and the mutual aid pact worked with other towns coming to help us and they are going to keep on top of it now until its completely out.”

Fall River police say the mill houses some businesses, including a clothing business, and is also used for storage.

A man who works in the mill says the building is occupied by River Falls Manufacturing Corporation which is a clothing distributor for high-end retailers.

He says it is a good thing the fire broke out where it did because even though there is clothing stored there, on the other side there are coats worth thousands of dollars.

Lynch says the surrounding roads will be closed for the rest of the day.