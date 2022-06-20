FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — No injuries were reported after Fall River firefighters made quick work of a house fire on Wooley Street Monday afternoon.

David Jennings Jr., acting district chief for the Fall River Fire Department, said the flames were concentrated on the porch and spread to the roof. The exterior of the building sustained most of the damage.

The fire melted part of the power lines overhead, causing them to spark, according to Jennings.

The fire was under control within about 15 minutes. No word yet on the cause of the fire or whether the residents were displaced.