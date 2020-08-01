Fire breaks out at Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at Attleboro High School around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins, when they arrived and entered the building, they found heavy smoke coming from the third floor.

Crews were able to find the fire in the ceiling, but Perkins said it was difficult to get to.

“The fire was hard to find, the root of the fire was in a drop ceiling. We had to pull a bunch of ceilings to get to it,” he said.

Mutual aid from North Attleboro, Seekonk, Pawtucket and Norton was called in to help put out the flames.

“We knocked it down pretty quickly. The smoke was a major problem.”

Perkins said that there is anywhere between $25,000 to $50,000 of damage done to the building.

He believes an electrical malfunction caused the fire. There were no injuries.

A new high school in Attleboro is in the process of being built and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.