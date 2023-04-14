ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Attleboro early Friday morning.

Crews responding to Meineke on Washington Street around 3:45 a.m. found smoke coming from the shop’s office and waiting area.

Fire damage was mostly contained to those two areas, officials said, and other parts of the building, including work bays, had water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

Crews cut utility service to the building, officials said, and the shop will be closed for the immediate future.