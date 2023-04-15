ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews spent around two hours battling a fire at an Attleboro auto repair shop on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. at County Auto on County St. in Attleboro.

Attleboro District Fire Chief, David Charest, said it is unclear where the fire started, but acknowledged that flames were coming from the County Auto building and the garage on property.

The fire was under control by around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Mutual aid was provided from North Attleboro, Norton and Plainville.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.