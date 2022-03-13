WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The Westport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Stanford Rd. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floor of the back of the home.

After knocking down a majority of the fire, firefighters went inside the home search for a family dog.

They were able to find the Golden Retriever on the second floor and bring him outside where Westport police officers gave the dog oxygen with a special mask designed for animals. The dog is expected to be ok.

Mutual aid from Tiverton, Dartmouth and Little Compton helped put out the flames.

The home had significant smoke, water and fire damage throughout the two-story building.

Investigators believe a heat lamp that was being used to help stop pipes from freezing may have contributed to the cause of the fire.

There were no other injuries.