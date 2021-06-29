Fire at vacant Seekonk home intentionally set; reward offered for info

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information regarding a fire earlier this month at a vacant home in Seekonk.

On Tuesday, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the June 8 fire on Pond Street was intentionally set.

“A fire at an unoccupied building is still very dangerous, and setting a fire there is still a crime,” the Seekonk Fire Department said in a news release. “We urge anyone with information on the Pond Street case to share it with investigators.”

Anyone with information regarding this fire, or any other fire in the state, is asked to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at (800) 682-9229.

“Investigators have posted this toll-free and confidential number in the area near the fire, and we encourage anyone with knowledge of the circumstances to use it,” Ostroskey noted.