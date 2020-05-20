Fire at oceanfront home in Mattapoisett causes $200K in damage

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Nearly two dozen firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon trying to knock down a fire at an oceanfront home in Mattapoisett, which ultimately caused $200,000 in damage, according to the town’s fire chief.

Chief Andrew Murray said crews responded to the home, located on Ocean Drive, just after noon Tuesday and found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the building.

Murray said firefighters fought 25-30 mph winds to knock the fire down. Three people were home at the time, he said, but they all made it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation at this time.

Crews from Fairhaven, Marion and Rochester assisted in battling the flames.