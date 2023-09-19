NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Four people were brought to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a public housing building in New Bedford.

Crews responded to Bayberry Housing on Rockway Street just before 8 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the front of the building, extending through all of the floors.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Medeiros said the fire alarms and sprinklers were working, which helped the residents get out quickly.

One person is in the intensive care unit, according to Medeiros, while three others are being monitored for smoke inhalation.

Both floors sustained heavy damage and six people are now displaced, Medeiros said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.