WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire inside a historic Westport home on Monday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the Westport Fire Department.

Fire officials said the single-family home, located on Sanford Road, was built in the 1800s.

The fire caused substantial damage to the attic and the outside of the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.