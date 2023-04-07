ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out behind an Attleboro towing business Friday.

Attleboro Battalion Fire Chief David Cairrao tells 12 News firefighters rushed to Sterry Street Towing following reports of smoke pouring from the back parking lot.

Cairrao said the wind gusts pushed the fire into a nearby neighborhood, jeopardizing four homes. Thankfully, he said firefighters kept the flames from spreading.

The fire damaged more than 50 vehicles parked in the lot, as well as four nearby sheds, according to Cairrao.

No one was injured and the cause is unknown at this time.