NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested on drug charges after detectives executed a search warrant at a Hammond Street home.

Police said they seized more than 200 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 87 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of powdered cocaine, along with three plastic baggies of crack cocaine, three vials of anabolic steroids, $1,952 in cash and other items associated with dealing drugs.

The target of the warrant was 32-year-old Thomas Brabant Jr., according to police. He was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of class C and E substances with intent to distribute. Police said he had two active warrants at the time of his arrest.

Tristan Botelho, 32, was also found to be in possession of a bag of crack, for which he was charged, police added.

Anyone with information on criminal activity in their neighborhood is urged to submit an anonymous tip to New Bedford police by calling (508) 991-6300 ext. 1 or on the department’s website.